Pothole fix cause for brutal commute from Central Valley to Bay Area Tuesday morning

Commuters from the Central Valley were faced with a brutal commute into the Bay Area early Tuesday morning after emergency repair work had to be done on a pothole on westbound Interstate 580 on the Altamont Pass.
News sources estimated a wait from two to three hours between Mountain House to the I-680 split in Dublin. Without traffic, it’s about a 20-minute drive.
The work reportedly was completed at about 6:30 a.m., and traffic, albeit slowly, began moving.
#TracyTriangle Commuters: Pothole work on 580 is creating a monster commute. Right now sitting at 3 hours to get from 580 to 680. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/4g1Mw4mpbl— FOX40 Traffic (@FOX40Traffic) January 24, 2017
All patched up! Crews just finished emergency repair work on large pothole that opened up on WB 580 nr N. Flynn. Traffic still slow. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/CtOJXaiEhy— Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) January 24, 2017
We are back under 2 hours WB 580 Tracy to Dublin...slowly starting to unwind from earlier pothole repair. pic.twitter.com/NGTnieoFq8— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) January 24, 2017
