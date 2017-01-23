Second car crashes into Merced’s Bear Creek in less than a week

A woman escaped with minor injuries Monday after her car crashed into Merced’s Bear Creek near R Street, according to fire officials at the scene.
Firefighters and police were called to the area about 4 p.m. Monday after the woman traveling on North Bear Creek Drive allowed the car to drift off the road and into the waterway, according to Acting Capt. John Whitehead.
It was not clear which direction she was traveling on the road or why the car left the roadway, Whitehead said. The driver’s identity was not available, he said, but she was transported by Riggs Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.
Firefighters were planning to use a tow truck and water-rescue equipment to remove the car from the creek, he said.
The crash was the second in less than a week near the same stretch of the creek. The Merced Fire Department responded to the first incident about 7:15 a.m. Friday and searched for victims in the white four-door sedan. The car was pulled out of the water by a tow truck, and no victims were found, investigators said.
That car was reported stolen early Friday.
