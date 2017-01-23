News

January 23, 2017 4:15 PM

Head-on crash closes both directions of Highway 41 near Valley Children’s Hospital

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

A head-on crash closed both directions of Highway 41 near Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County on Monday, Caltrans reported.

The closure was expected to last into the evening. No details on the crash were immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol’s Madera office confirmed officers had been at the crash site for several hours, but it had no further information. The crash was not listed on the agency’s traffic incident information page.

This story will be updated.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

