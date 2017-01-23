Head-on crash closes both directions of Highway 41 near Valley Children’s Hospital

A head-on crash closed both directions of Highway 41 near Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County on Monday, Caltrans reported.
The closure was expected to last into the evening. No details on the crash were immediately available.
Madera County: Head-on traffic collision State Route 41 near Children's Boulevard. State Route 41 is currently closed in both directions.— Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 23, 2017
The California Highway Patrol’s Madera office confirmed officers had been at the crash site for several hours, but it had no further information. The crash was not listed on the agency’s traffic incident information page.
