Around the Region (1/24/16)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: La Famiglia Bistro Italian Restaurant, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its weekly lunch meeting. This meeting will feature guest speaker Jessica Chang Irish, who is a marketing consultant for the Stanislaus Business Alliance Small Business Development Center and marketing director for Stanislaus Community Foundation, as well as a board member for Turlock Young Professionals and the Turlock Certified Farmers Market. Seating is limited; reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Buters at 209-985-3473.
What: Financial Aid Workshop
When: Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will be offering a free financial-aid workshop for college-bound students. The workshop will focus on students who fall under the Dream Act (AB540). For more information, contact Tony Boatner at 209-238-1717 or aboatner@stancoe.org, or go to www.stancoe.org.
What: Commemorative Air Force Central California Valley Squadron crab feed
When: Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Airport - Hangar 1-S, 700 Tioga Drive
Info: The Commemorative Air Force Central California Valley Squadron invites the public to its crab feed. Dinner includes all the crab you can eat as well as salad, pasta, bread and dessert. Steaks are available on a pre-order basis only. No-host bar; silent and oral auction. Tickets are $45 per person, advance purchase only. For more information or to buy tickets, call 209-605-4313.
ESCALON
What: United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave.
Info: The United Methodist Church of Escalon invites the public to its 28th annual Spaghetti Dinner. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert, and punch or coffee to drink. Take-out dinners available. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children 5-12; and free for children under 5. For more information, contact Gail at 209-838-2020.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale State of the City
When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: The city of Oakdale invites the public to Mayor Pat Paul’s State of the City address. Lunch will be offered; cost is $13. Seating is limited; reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce at 209-847-2244 or membership@oakdalechamber.com.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College Community Health Fair
When: Wednesday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: Brightwood College will be hosting a community health fair and invites the public to come and learn about important health topics. There will be program demonstrations, vendor information booths, dental checks and more. The fair is free and open to the public with giveaways of prizes including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker. For more information about the health fair, call 209-543-7000 or go to www.brightwood.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Westside Ministries food basket registry
When: Through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Westside Ministries, 950 Columbia St.
Info: Westside Ministries will be giving out free food baskets to the community Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Through Thursday, Westside Ministries will be registering the names of families in need, in person. Those wishing to register will need ID and proof of the number of people in the family (if possible). Food will be donated from the Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. If interested in donating or helping, email Westside Ministries at westside_ministries@yahoo.com or visit www.westsideministriesturlock.wordpress.com. For more information, contact Sunshine Sakuda at 209-667-8593.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Walgreen Co. chain of drugstores would be moving into Modesto and other communities in the Valley. The first store opened at Carver Road and Standiford Avenue, with another five stores slated to open throughout the city. The headquarters of the chain, which had 1,671 stores nationwide, is in Deerfield, Ill. Besides Modesto, the company was expected to move into Ceres and Turlock, with stores already open in Tracy, Manteca, Stockton, Merced and Fresno.
