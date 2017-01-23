Modesto council to get Amgen update

The City Council will get an update Tuesday on the local preparations for May’s Amgen Tour of California. Modesto is one of the cities in this year’s tour, which will feature some of the world’s top bicyclists.
The cyclists will be in Modesto on May 15 for the start of Stage 2, which ends in San Jose. The weeklong tour starts in Sacramento and ends in Pasadena. The council has set aside $125,000 to cover the costs of hosting a stage, but officials expect to recover that through donations and sponsorships.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Cecil Russell, who is leading the fundraising effort, said about 200 letters went out last week to potential sponsors and donors, including those who donated when Modesto was a stop on the tour from 2008-11. He said he will follow up those letters with phone calls next week.
The bicyclists will not be spending the night here before the start of Stage 2, but the start has been moved to later in the morning, giving racing fans more time to see and interact with the cyclists. Officials have said the cyclists are expected to make two roughly 1-mile laps through downtown before heading to San Jose. Organizers also are planning other events, including a lifestyle festival, to draw people downtown.
In other action, the council is expected to:
▪ Receive reports for the city’s accounts payable payment register for July, August and September. A city report says providing the council with these monthly spending reports is among the recommendations of Mayor Ted Brandvold’s 100-day budget review committee.
▪ Consider a proposal to purchase six buses over the next five years at an estimated cost of $3.1 million from the Gillig Corp. A city report says Modesto obtained a competitive price for the buses through its participation with the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority.
▪ Hold a public hearing to authorize the execution of an agreement forming the Stanislaus and Tuolumne Rivers Groundwater Basin Association Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2014 calling for the formation of groundwater sustainability agencies. The members of this agency are Modesto, Riverbank, Oakdale, Waterford, Stanislaus County, and the Oakdale and Modesto irrigation districts. Six of these agencies formed the Stanislaus and Tuolumne Rivers Groundwater Basin Association in 1994.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments