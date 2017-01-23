Big tree topples, making toothpicks of Modesto business office’s roof

Wind, saturated soil and a weak root system caused a mature Monterey pine to topple early Sunday, knocking down power transformers, snapping utility poles and crushing the roof of a business office on Virginia Avenue.
Rosie Guzman, whose home is behind the building on the 900 block of Virginia, witnessed the event. “When it gets this kind of weather, I’m very cautious of the trees around here,” said Guzman, who’s lived on the block 10 years.
Gesturing Monday morning at a tall tree trunk shorn of its limbs, she said several old trees in the area have been cut back because of falling limbs.
I am very, very, very fortunate. It wakes you up a little bit.
Rosie Guzman, on the big Monterey pine falling away from her house instead of on it
Guzman started hearing cracks sometime in the midnight hour, she said. Winds were high, and as cracks grew louder, she stepped out her back door to see the Monterey pine starting to lean toward the neighboring building, home to Modesto-based dog chew maker GoughNuts.
“I said, ‘This tree’s gonna be gone.’ ” office. And soon enough, with “a big old gigantic crack,” it uprooted and fell onto power lines and then the building, she said.
The roots cracked and lifted asphalt and concrete behind the office, which lifted the front of an old pickup truck parked there. The tree knocked down much of the brick building’s back wall and crushed much of the roof.
The tree and another that fell along Virginia Avenue caused “significant damage” to the Modesto Irrigation District’s infrastructure, said utility spokeswoman Melissa Williams. “Our crews spent several hours replacing three poles, repairing wires and cleaning up three damaged transformers,” she told The Bee in an email. “Trees Inc. also responded to help us clear and trim the trees in the area. Only a little more than 1,000 customers were affected from about 1 a.m. to noon.”
Monday morning, GoughNuts owners Rick and Amy Rockwood and General Manager Kurt Kline were present as companies hired by the property manager worked to remove the big tree.
GoughNuts, in business for 10 years, has occupied the office for the past two, Rick Rockwood said. The company makes about 40 dog chew products, some of which are carried locally at places including Top Notch Kennels and Caldron Pet’s Choice.
GoughNuts manufactures in Los Angeles, but “we inventory and ship out of this location,” he said of the Virginia Avenue building.
It’s too early to tell how long building repair will take, but he said landlord Woodside Management has assured him it will do everything it can to ensure his business stays up and running.
Of the weekend weather’s bigger picture, MID’s Williams, said, “With the rain and high winds, we experienced a few other scattered power outages over the weekend. Tree limbs and leaves were the main cause of these outages.”
