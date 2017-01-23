After Tuesday morning, a stretch of rain-free days for Modesto area

The sky over Modesto should clear by Tuesday afternoon, beginning a stretch of sunny or mostly sunny days, according to the National Weather Service.
Ahead Monday is continued cloudiness, with a high temperature near 52 degrees, a 60 percent chance of rainfall and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Less than a 10th of an inch is expected. The chance of rain decreases to 40 percent Monday night.
Sunday, more than a quarter inch of rain fell on downtown Modesto, according to Modesto Irrigation District records. As a little more came down Monday morning, the season’s rainfall total neared 11.5 inches. The historical seasonal rainfall average for Modesto since MID began keeping records in 1888 is 12.19 inches, and more than five months remain in this season.
Tuesday morning carries a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. The day gradually will become sunny, with a high near 53.
The rest of the week ranges from sunny to partly sunny, with expected highs near 54 Wednesday through Friday, 55 Saturday and 56 Sunday.
