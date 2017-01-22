City probe of wastewater workers slogs along

It’s been about 12 weeks since The Modesto Bee wrote about several Modesto wastewater employees apparently goofing off on the job, seemingly taking an extra long lunch break on one workday and one of them appearing to be sleeping in his truck on another.
And the city’s investigation into those allegations of public employee malfeasance? “It’s going slow,” Deputy City Manager Joe Lopez said.
Lopez said there were delays in gathering the records for the investigation, which he attributed in part to the holidays and employees being out sick. The city also had difficulties in providing records to The Bee when it wrote its story about the employees. The records the city initially provided the newspaper were garbled and unintelligible.
Lopez said the records for the city’s investigation have been gathered and reviewed. The next step will be interviewing employees.
He said the city has hired investigator Tim Armistead at $150 an hour to conduct the investigation. Lopez could not say how much Modesto expected to pay Armistead. But Lopez expects the investigation to be wrapped up within about a month. Armistead did not return a phone call or email seeking comment. The Bee has filed a public records request with the city for its contract with Armistead.
Lopez said he could not say when the entire matter would be resolved except he expected it would take months. He said city officials will need to review Armistead’s report for violations of city policy and determine whether discipline (including terminating employees) is appropriate. He said Modesto must respect the employees’ rights, including the right to hearings to challenge the investigation.
He said the three wastewater employees remain on the job. Lopez declined to say more because of the investigation.
The newspaper reported Oct. 30 that acting on a tip it had observed the following:
▪ On Oct. 10 a Bee reporter spotted a wastewater truck parked by the sewer lift station in Dry Creek Regional Park. From a distance, the truck appeared to be empty. But when the reporter walked by the truck, he saw a man slumped in the driver’s seat, apparently dozing, and heard the truck idling. The man emerged from the truck around 9 a.m., about 50 minutes after the reporter first spotted him, and walked into the lift station. The man left the station after several minutes, got into his truck and drove away. GPS records provided by the city show the truck was idling at the lift station from 6:38 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. that day.
▪ On Oct. 12 a Bee editor observed two wastewater trucks in the parking lot of Lowe’s around 10 a.m. at the NorthPointe Shopping Center. One of the trucks, according to city records, is the same one spotted by The Bee at the Dry Creek station two days earlier. Records show one of the trucks was parked at the shopping center from 9:38 a.m. to 10:31 a.m. and the second truck was at the center from 9:24 a.m. to 10:11 a.m. Wastewater Division Plant Maintenance Superintendent Aaron Trott said the employees assigned to these trucks did not submit receipts for any purchases for that day and only one for the week, which was for a tool purchased at Lowe’s on Oct. 11.
▪ Later on Oct. 12, a Bee photographer observed the two wastewater trucks at the Dry Creek lift station from about 12:30 p.m. to about 1:45 p.m, when the workers left. The workers were in the station, but one later was spotted sitting in a truck. GPS records provided by the city show one of the trucks was parked from 12:07 p.m. to 1:47 p.m. and the second from 11:38 a.m. to 1:47 p.m. Trott said he was not aware of any reason why both trucks would be at the lift station on that day for that long.
The employees assigned to the vehicles are plant mechanics who clean, repair and service Modesto’s roughly 60 sewer and stormwater lift stations. The employees work from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with two 15-minute breaks and 30 minutes for lunch. Plant mechanics earn from $41,553 as a trainee to $71,377 as a senior mechanic. The city has not released the names of the employees.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments