Ceres resident one of two men fatally struck by train Friday night

Two men died within an hour of each other Friday night after being struck by trains Modesto.
The first incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m at Terminal Avenue and Claus Road where a man was struck by a northbound Amtrak passenger train.
Witnesses told authorities the man was walking northbound on the tracks prior to the collision.
When first responders arrived at the scene they found the body of the man in water at a flooded area between the tracks and Terminal.
They pulled the body out to the side of the BNSF Railway tracks, where he was declared dead.
The Amtrak train, which had been traveling at about 70 mph, stopped a few hundred yards past the point of impact and remained there while authorities investigated. Terminal Avenue had previously been closed between Claus and Plainview Road due to flooding and remained closed during the investigation.
The man has been identified by the coroner but his name was withheld Saturday because his family had not yet been notified.
The second fatality involving a pedestrian and a train occurred at about 6:30 p.m in the area of Eighth Street beneath the Kansas Avenue overpass.
A Ceres man, Anthony Lugo, believed to be in his 40s, was struck by a northbound freight train.
A witness at the scene said they saw Lugo on the Union Pacific Corp. tracks, according to Sgt. Brian Kleiber of the Modesto Police Department.
“They heard the horn, looked over and saw the man flying,” he said. “They don’t know if he was crossing or standing.”
Kleiber did not know the speed the train was traveling. The stopped train, which had gotten through most of downtown, blocked traffic near L Street and to the north.
