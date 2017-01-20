Man killed after he’s struck by freight train near downtown Modesto

A man believed to be in his 40s was killed after he was struck by a train near downtown Modesto on Friday night.
Officers were called to the area of Eighth Street beneath the Kansas Avenue overpass at about 6:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by a northbound freight train.
A witness at the scene did not know why the man was on the Union Pacific Corp. tracks, according to Sgt. Brian Kleiber of the Modesto Police Department.
“They heard the horn, looked over and saw the man flying,” he said. “They don’t know if he was crossing or standing.”
Kleiber did not now the speed the train was traveling. The stopped train, which had gotten through most of downtown, blocked traffic near L Street and to the north.
Kleiber did not have an identification of the man, who also was described as white.
The incident occurred about an hour after another man was fatally struck by a train in east Modesto.
We’ll have more on the story as information becomes available.
