Man killed after being struck by train in east Modesto

A man was killed after he was struck by a train in east Modesto late Friday afternoon.
At about 5:30 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Terminal Avenue and Claus Road on a report of a man having been hit by a northbound Amtrak passenger train.
When they arrived, they found the body of the man in water at a flooded spot between the tracks and Terminal.
The pulled the body out to the side of the tracks, where he was declared dead.
The Amtrak train was stopped while authorities tended to the scene and Terminal Avenue was closed.
We’ll have more on the story as information becomes available.
