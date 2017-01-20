Around the Region (1/21/16)

MODESTO
What: Sundays at CBS
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave.
Info: The 25th anniversary of the Sundays at CBS concert series features three-time Modesto Area Music Award winner singer-songwriter Patty Castillo Davis celebrating Women in Music. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students, and $10 for children.
What: Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meeting
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: County Center III, 917 County Center Drive
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission is seeking participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. For more information, contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: Brotherhood of St. Anthony whist card party
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: St. Stanislaus church hall, Seventh and K streets
Info: The Brotherhood of St. Anthony will be hosting a whist card party. Cost is $3 to play. Refreshments and a raffle will also be available. For more information, contact Rose Silva King at 209-529-4933.
What: DelWood Neighborhood Alliance Meeting
When: Monday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The DelWood Neighborhood Alliance will be hosting a community meeting in the Telle Center, Room 502. Special guest speakers are from the Modesto Police Department and the city of Modesto. There’s a potluck dinner.
What: Film: “A Sound Called Unity – The Twelve Powers”
When: Sunday, noon
Where: Unity Church of Modesto, 2467 Veneman Ave.
Info: Charles Fillmore’s spiritual classic, “The Twelve Powers of Man,” comes to life in this film. The movie follows James Twyman as he traveled to Syria to host a synchronized meditation in which millions of people from around the world took part on Feb. 1, 2016. Suggested offering $10. For more information, call 209-578-5433.
What: CAF/Central California Valley Squadron crab feed
When: Jan. 28, 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Airport, Hangar 1-S, 700 Tioga Drive
Info: The CAF/Central California Valley Squadron invites the public to its crab feed. All the crab you can eat. Dinner includes salad, pasta, bread, crab and dessert. Steaks available on preorder basis only. No-host bar, silent and oral auction. Central California Valley Squadron is a nonprofit organization. Tickets are $45 per person, advance purchase only. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-605-4313.
What: Fremont Open Plan school tours
When: Through Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative school for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer school tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2017-18 school year lottery must visit the school office through Jan. 31 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Modesto Kiwanis crab and cioppino feed
When: Feb. 11, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Sportsmen of Stanislaus, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its crab and cioppino feed fundraiser. Doors open at 4:30; dinner 5-7 p.m. Guests will also have the opportunity at enjoy no-host cocktails, music and dancing. All proceeds go to funding programs for children and students. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by calling 209-529-9050 or 209-595-3944.
SALIDA
What: AAU Basketball Tryouts
When: Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road
Info: The Central Valley Hornets Youth Basketball, an AUU registered program, will be hosting tryouts for its boys and girls teams. Open spots for boys, 12 and under (sixth grade) and girls, 13 and under (fifth and sixth grades). Girls tryouts will be 5-6:30 p.m. and boys will be 6-7 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Estrada 209-495-8420, email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The Stockton YMCA defeated the Modesto Christian Association in 3 out of 4 sports. The Modesto Christian Association handball, volleyball and basketball teams lost to the Stockton YMCA. The lone victory came in handball as Rev. H. K. Pitman and C. B. Leonard defeated the YMCA by taking 2 out of 3 games.
