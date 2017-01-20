Wind, rain douse Modesto as another storm starts moving in

The cleanup continued in Modesto following another round of rain and high winds that buffeted the area early Friday.
Nearly an inch of rain fell on downtown Modesto by Friday afternoon, with the majority coming between 6 and 8 a.m. The morning rain was accompanied by high winds that died down in the early afternoon, only to give way to reports of thunder and a deluge just before 3 p.m.
Another storm is on the way, with the brunt of it coming late Saturday night and early Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Friday morning, three more trees fell and there were nine additional calls for downed limbs, according to Kelly Gallagher, operations manager for Modesto’s parks and forestry departments.
That came after 102 trees fell between Wednesday night and Thursday.
“The weak trees seem to have already fallen from the last round on Wednesday,” Gallagher said, adding that four to five crews continue to work on cleanup and will do so through the weekend in preparation for the upcoming storm that could bring gusts of up to 50 mph.
Crews since Wednesday have responded to 207 tree-related calls. They have cleared trees and limbs from 80 locations and had about 40 more to go as of Friday afternoon.
One of the crews was working Friday morning on Madera Avenue just west of Highway 99 and Tuolumne Boulevard.
“It’s been a while since we had a good one,” said Dennis Montes, a tree trimmer and certified arborist for the city of Modesto’s Forestry Division. “This is a good one. We’ve been busy with hundreds of calls.”
Montes was tending to a 50-foot tree, looking for split branches and those hanging over the street. He also was pruning to evenly distribute the weight of the branches.
“We’ve been doing follow-ups since the previous night,” said Montes, who worked from 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to 1:30 a.m. Thursday. “I’m happy to have the rain and the weather. It keeps us busy.”
A break from the rain is expected to come by Wednesday.
