Job growth slowing in California; unemployment creeps up in Valley

California job growth slowed to a crawl in December, state officials reported Friday, suggesting a slowdown in the economy.
Payrolls across the state grew by just 3,700 jobs in December, the Employment Development Department said.
The state unemployment rate fell a tenth of a percentage point, to 5.2 percent. But economists generally look at the payroll jobs figure, which is calculated from a separate survey, as a more reliable barometer of the economic climate.
“The cool air has begun to blow over the Golden State,” said economist Sung Won Sohn of California State University, Channel Islands, in a note to reporters.
It was the second straight month of modest job growth. Payrolls grew by 12,900 jobs in November.
Unemployment rose slightly in the Northern San Joaquin Valley compared with November but still was less than the rate from a year ago.
The December unemployment rate in Stanislaus County was 8.3 percent, up from the 7.9 percent rate in November but down from the 9.1 percent rate in December 2015. The EDD reported the county added 5,000 jobs in the past year, with the biggest gains in leisure and hospitality (1,000 jobs) and government (1,900 jobs). Nearly all of the government jobs were in education. The county also added 700 jobs in manufacturing.
San Joaquin County’s unemployment rate was 8 percent in December, up from 7.7 percent in November but less than the 8.7 percent rate in December 2015. The county added only 600 jobs in the past year, according to the EDD.
Merced County had an unemployment rate of 10.8 percent in December, up from 9.4 percent in November but better than the 11.8 percent rate in December 2015. The county added 1,800 jobs in the past year, with 800 of them in government.
The December figures were released a week after Gov. Jerry Brown, introducing his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, warned that California faces a budget deficit of as much as $2 billion as tax revenue slows. “The downturn is inevitable,” he told reporters at the Capitol last week.
Sohn said California’s economy is slowing in part because the global economy is sputtering. That’s taking a particularly large toll on California’s tech sector, which has accounted for 40 percent of the state’s job growth in the past year, he said.
He said another factor limiting job growth is that California is beginning to experience labor shortages in certain industries, including technology and construction.
