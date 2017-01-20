New pastor at Modesto’s Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church in Modesto has welcomed a new pastor, Thomas Albertson.
Albertson said he felt a “divine call” to lead Grace Lutheran after visiting with church members and hearing about the 2015 closure of their school. The kindergarten-through-eighth grade Christian school had been educating students for 32 years before financial issues forced its shuttering.
“I had been told about the closing of its school and the impact it had,” Albertson said in an email. “However, what I saw in the members of Grace was a real passion for the Gospel, and a desire to continue to serve the Lord in new and exciting ways.
“The energy of the members to not only deal with issues resulting from the school closure, but to continue being focused on the ministry of the church just reminded me of the Lord’s presence there. Shortly after our visit to Grace, I received, what we in the Lutheran Church refer to as a ‘Divine Call’ to serve as their pastor.”
Installed as senior pastor on Oct. 16, Albertson is in his second career, having previously worked in the aerospace industry in California and Colorado as well as in municipal government in Colorado Springs.
He attended Concordia Seminary St. Louis and served as a vicar at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook, Neb., and later as pastor there.
Albertson said the school closure was “a blow” to the ministry at Grace Lutheran, where there are 539 baptized members, but believes that “when God closes one door, He opens another. My hope is that as He opens the door to new opportunities for ministry that we as God’s people will walk through.”
Albertson said he has ties to California, having grown up here and with family members in the state. He met and married his wife of 37 years, Charlene, in California and the couple have two children and two grandchildren, with a third grandchild on the way.
He welcomes anyone to visit Grace Lutheran, which he said has a loving congregation.
“Since arriving here, the love shown by this congregation toward one another and toward my wife and I is almost overwhelming,” Albertson said. “Grace is a very welcoming, supportive congregation. I am excited to be part of the energy here to move forward in ministry with them and to see where God leads them.”
Music
JULIE-N-FRIENDS – 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Gospel music with California Melody Boys, the Shaw Family Band, Bridge Of Grace, soloists Bill Burkett and Chuck Woods. Free. 559-304-1102.
Classes
“CHASING JESUS” – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Centenary Church, corner of McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Rev. Mark Shetler, executive pastor at River City Christian Church in Sacramento and former youth pastor at Centenary, will explore how to be radically transformed by the Gospel. $35 fee for materials and lunch. Register at 209-527-5441
SURVIVING IN TOUGH TIMES – 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Seminar on effectively managing money by Gordon Botting. Free. 209-538-1024.
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 31-April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. 209-527-5441.
LIGHT IN DARK TIMES: THE PATHWAY TO HEALTH AND PEACE – 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 3-25, Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave. Experience greater peace and productivity, improve relationships, and discover the biblical path to a better life. Free. 209-538-1024
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March 1, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. The Spiritual Emerson: Essential Works by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Donation. 209-648-3495.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program. for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support group for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
MOVIE – Noon, Sunday, Jan. 22, Unity Church of Modesto, 2467 Veneman Ave., Modesto. Charles Fillmore’s spiritual classic, “The Twelve Powers of Man.” The movie follows James Twyman as he traveled to Syria to host a synchronized meditation in which millions of people from around the world participated on Feb. 1, 2016. Suggested offering $10. 209-578-5433.
SINGING QUARTZ CRYSTAL BOWL CONCERT – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. Jeff Hartwig will offer an hour of restful and inspiring vibrations and tones. Donations accepted. 209-648-3495.
REGIONAL RELIEF SOCIETY WOMEN’S CONFERNCE – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Geer Road, Turlock. Speaker Linda K Burton, General Relief Society President for the LDS church. Free.
Send events by noon Tuesday to pclark@modbee.com.
