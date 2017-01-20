Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Art Play Sculpture's Future In Jeopardy

The abstract play structure that became the featured piece in the Modesto Children's Park at Beard Brook Park 59 years ago needs to be restored and moved. The homeless have taken over the park, and no parents will take their kids to play there anymore.

Almond growers nourish bees

Almond growers learned how to keep pollinating bees healthy at an orchard near Livingston, California, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Eviction attempt leads to standoff

Workers who were to assist deputies with an eviction by cutting open a door if necessary said they were threatened with a gun by the resident. A standoff ensued, but law enforcement left the scene to defuse the situation. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Donald Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

Blue Mass at St Joseph's

First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Fun in the snow in Tuolumne County

Families flocked to free recreations areas in Tuolumne County for fun in the snow. Crowds were at Three Links Camp and Little Sweden as snow returned to lower elevations. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family

A fire at a residence on Sixth Street displaced a family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The fire began on one side of the residence, and the family was able to get out in time. A drug lab was found at the scene, according to the Ceres Police Department. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

