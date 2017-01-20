Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

The abstract play structure that became the featured piece in the Modesto Children's Park at Beard Brook Park 59 years ago needs to be restored and moved. The homeless have taken over the park, and no parents will take their kids to play there anymore.
Shelly Suzanne Jennings, the mom whose daughters say disappeared long ago, showed up in Modesto on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after someone in Sacramento alerted police that the woman was on a bus bound for Modesto. (Modesto Police Department)
Workers who were to assist deputies with an eviction by cutting open a door if necessary said they were threatened with a gun by the resident. A standoff ensued, but law enforcement left the scene to defuse the situation. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Donald Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
Families flocked to free recreations areas in Tuolumne County for fun in the snow. Crowds were at Three Links Camp and Little Sweden as snow returned to lower elevations. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
A fire at a residence on Sixth Street displaced a family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The fire began on one side of the residence, and the family was able to get out in time. A drug lab was found at the scene, according to the Ceres Police Department. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)