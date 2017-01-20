Wind, rain getting a jump-start on Friday morning in the Modeseto area

High winds and pelting rain are greeting commuters Friday morning in and around Modesto.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory lasting through 1 p.m. Friday as sustained winds or more than 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are in the forecast.
Battalion Chief Randy Anderson of the Modesto Fire Department said early Friday morning that calls – so far – have been light and nothing weather-related.
However, wind and rain have picked up since 5 a.m. Downtown Modesto has received 0.24 inches of rain, most in the last couple of hours, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.
The California Highway Patrol has reported at least five incidents Friday morning in the Modesto area since just before 6 a.m., including an accident on northbound Highway 99 in the south Modesto area and another on northbound Highway 99 in Turlock.
This storm comes after strong winds and rain through Modesto on Wednesday night, toppling more than 100 trees in the city.
We’ll have more on the weather throughout the day.
Comments