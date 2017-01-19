Withrow and other valley folks anticipate inaugural in D.C.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow took what he called a once-in-a-lifetime trip to watch the presidential inaugural in Washington D.C.
“I think everyone should do it once,” Withrow said on the eve of the ceremonies.
The county supervisor was having lunch on Pennsylvania Avenue, enjoying a view of the Capitol Building, with his wife, Christen, son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Congressman Jeff Denham’s office said it received about 400 ticket requests from people hoping to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office Friday as the 45th president of the United States. About half the requests were fulfilled with Denham’s allocation of tickets; unused tickets donated by other offices went to people on a waitlist, a staff member said.
Among those making the trip were Nancy Hinton, vice chair of the Republican Central Committee of Stanislaus County, state Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, and business people from the Modesto area.
The chance to see the sights and witness history seemed to dispel the ugliness of Trump’s campaign for the White House.
“We are very happy,” said Withrow, who especially wants the new president to nominate conservative justices to the Supreme Court. In October, when Trump was under fire for making vulgar comments about women on a 2005 video, Withrow expressed disappointment with the Republican nominee.
Nonetheless, he was pleased to represent the county at the ceremonies. “It all came down to getting someone in office who agreed with the party and the values I believe in,” he said.
Withrow and family have tickets to a standing area for watching the inaugural, which is held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Friday’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain.
“We are buying ponchos,” Withrow said.
As for the gala events, the Withrows packed formal wear to attend one of three official balls. The newly sworn president and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make an appearance at each ball.
According to the pecking order, a group of state elected officials from California, including Flora, have seats below the platform where the president-elect says, “I do solemnly swear.”
Flora is a political newcomer who captured the 12th Assembly District seat in November. The former firefighter for Cal Fire will sit alongside several members of the California Legislature to witness history.
“It is very humbling,” Flora said. “It has been a number of years since I have been in D.C. When you walk around the Supreme Court, the Capitol building and Library of Congress, there is a tremendous amount of humility that you feel.”
Three months after Flora stated that Trump could not apologize enough for his comments about women, the freshman assemblyman was feeling a sense of renewal Thursday. “It will be exciting to watch the changing of the guard and anticipate the good that could happen,” Flora said.
Flora said he saw no anti-Trump protests during a stroll around the Capitol. Although sightseers were free to mill around, a large security force was capable of locking down the perimeter at a moment’s notice, he said.
Withrow said they were staying at the home of his son, Michael, in a Washington suburb. As Trump prepared to take the reins of a bitterly divided country, Withrow looked forward to sharing a memorable event with his son’s family, who were not able to travel to the West Coast for the holidays.
“Security is everywhere,” Withrow said. “It’s a wonderful atmosphere.”
