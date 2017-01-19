Police arrest apartment complex owner on charges of fraud

Police raided a pair of Phoenix apartment complexes run by a man they say targeted mentally ill and homeless people and illegally took Social Security checks in exchange for rent.
Phoenix police released a statement Thursday saying officers arrested 54-year-old Elijah Brown, who operated the nonprofit that owned the buildings.
Police say Brown is accused of theft, fraudulent schemes, vulnerable adult neglect and providing substandard housing.
Authorities described the living conditions as "deplorable" and condemned the property before transporting as many as 50 residents to a resource center.
Several victims were able to receive permanent housing in other locations.
Police say numerous community partners including mental health specialists, crisis response and temporary housing have come together to offer temporary shelter and immediate assistance during this phase of the investigation.
