Around the Region (1/20/16)

MODESTO
What: Saint Andrews Society of Modesto
When: Jan. 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Fruityard Restaurant, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: Saint Andrews Society of Modesto will hold a Robert Burns night at the Fruityard. Burn was was a poet and a lyricist and widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland. Attendees will be treated to a buffet dinner, poetry, singing and more. Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 23. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact David Wolff at 209-529-9430, email dwolffden@sbcglobal.net or visit www.standrewsmodesto.org.
What: Toastmaster Club: “Winning with Words”
When: Monday, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Fuddruckers Restaurant, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Toastmasters Club invites the public to its bimonthly lunch meetings. This meetings theme is “Winning with Words.” For more information, contact Dr. Peter Lee at 209-536-0640 or visit www.winningwithwords.org.
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public to its support group for those suffering from prostate cancer and their caregivers. This meeting’s guest is Mary Lou Martinez, respiratory care rractitioner with the Sutter Health Community Health Education Department. After the featured program, men and women form separate groups to share personal stories and perspectives. The evening ends with snacks and chat. For more information, contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
SONORA
What: Concert: Big Band and Bongo
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Concert Series continues with Big Band and Bongo. This jazz concert will feature Mario Flores with special guest Carlos Caro. Tickets are $15, reserved seating, and can either be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, the College Bookstore or by calling 209-588-5126.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the War Department had chosen Modesto as the site for a 1,500-bed army general hospital. The estimated cost of the hospital was $2.5 to $3 million. The war department asked that the city of Modesto, Stanislaus County and the Modesto Chamber of Commerce to finalize negotiations for the transfer of title to the land for the site of the hospital. The land, totaling 181 acres, was approved by the war department and sat about 1 1/2 miles northwest of the city along Shoemake and McDonald avenues. It also had easy access to the Southern Pacific main line and Highway 99.
