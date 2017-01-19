Crews work to clean up in aftermath of storm before second one hits

Wind gusts that reached 50 mph took down more than 100 trees in Modesto on Wednesday night. Crews around the county on Thursday were working to clear trees from streets and off of homes and repair downed power lines before the next storm hits.
National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said that storm, expected to hit Thursday around 11 p.m. or midnight, will likely have similar wind speeds.
Wind gusts in and around Modesto were 45 to 50 mph with sustained speeds of 30 mph, Obergfell said. More than a half of an inch of rain fell Wednesday night and another inch to three inches is expected to fall in the San Joaquin Valley during two storms that could last into Tuesday.
High winds “can uproot big trees pretty easily when the ground is saturated,” Obergfell said.
An approximately 60-year-old Hackberry tree fell on Harry Davis’ home in the college neighborhood.
The U.S. Army veteran said it sounded like mortars hitting and when he opened the front door debris was still swirling around his front porch.
