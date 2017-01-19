LeAnn Rimes to perform opening night at Stanislaus County Fair

Not bad, for openers.
Country star LeAnn Rimes will be the opening act for the 2017 Stanislaus County Fair, the fair announced in a news release on Thursday morning.
Rimes, a two-time Grammy winner, will be performing July 14 on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage. The concert will be hosted by KAT Country 103 and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of fair admission.
“We are thrilled to have LeAnn Rimes back at the Stanislaus County Fair,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “Her music and breathtaking voice is loved by fans of all ages.”
Rimes released her 16th studio album, “Remnants,” in October. She has won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award.
The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run.
