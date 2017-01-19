The Latest: Well wishes pour in for ex-president, first lady

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

3:24 Highlights: Turlock upsets Pitman in pivotal CCC volleyball match

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman