New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

Shelly Suzanne Jennings, the mom whose daughters say disappeared long ago, showed up in Modesto on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after someone in Sacramento alerted police that the woman was on a bus bound for Modesto. (Modesto Police Department)
Workers who were to assist deputies with an eviction by cutting open a door if necessary said they were threatened with a gun by the resident. A standoff ensued, but law enforcement left the scene to defuse the situation. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
Families flocked to free recreations areas in Tuolumne County for fun in the snow. Crowds were at Three Links Camp and Little Sweden as snow returned to lower elevations. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
A fire at a residence on Sixth Street displaced a family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The fire began on one side of the residence, and the family was able to get out in time. A drug lab was found at the scene, according to the Ceres Police Department. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Heavy flows on the Tuolumne River in Modesto, California, have cleared out water hyacinth, a nonnative plant that degrades fish habitat and boating, in January, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)