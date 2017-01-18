Downed trees, power lines wreaking havoc in, around Modesto

Downed trees and power lines were wreaking havoc throughout Modesto and parts of Stanislaus County on Wednesday afternoon.
A fallen tree blocked both lanes of Albers Road near Highway 132 at 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
There were other trees and power lines down on Albers both north and south of Dusty Lane, creating a mess for drivers. Traffic was stacking up on the busy thoroughfare at 5:15 p.m.
At about 5:30 p.m, Highway 108 was being shut down at Mesa Drive just east of Riverbank for a fallen tree. And in east Modesto, Merle Avenue at Fine Avenue was closed due to downed power lines.
Earlier, a tree that fell into power lines on Fine Avenue in east Modesto might have been the culprit of a nearly 30-minute power outage in a part of Village One. Another power outage later affected residents near Scenic Drive and Lakewood Avenue.
Meanwhile, there were several reports throughout Modesto late in the afternoon of fallen trees and downed power lines. In Waterford, a large tree reportedly fell into a house.
A steady rain fell in Modesto throughout the afternoon, leaving more than a half-inch of rain in downtown, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.
Winds in the east part of Stanislaus County have reached 20 mph.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information
