Around the Region (1/19/16)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature retired Modesto police Detective Sheri Cole as the guest speaker. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group technology workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group invites the public to a computer workshop. Terry Fix will present “Today’s Social Media – The Pros, the Cons, the Advantages and Pitfalls!” The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Financial aid workshop in Spanish
When: Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will offer a free financial aid workshop for all college-bound students. The workshop will focus on the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. For more information, contact Tony Boatner at 209-238-1717 or aboatner@stancoe.org, or go to www.stancoe.org.
What: Highway 99 PT Cruiser Club meeting
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko’s, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Highway 99 PT Cruiser Club invites the public to its monthly dinner meetings. Club members own a variety of cars from all stock to tricked-out show cars. The Highway 99 PT Cruiser Club welcomes new members. Meetings start with a 6 p.m. no-host dinner and social hour; 7 p.m., club meeting. For more information, email hwy99pts@usa.com or go to www.highway99ptcruiserclub.com.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: All Yokuts and Audubon members are invited to bring memory sticks containing pictures or videos of favorite hiking spots, vacations, birding results or whatever they wish to share with Yokuts, Audubon and other community members. Refreshments and socializing at 6:45 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Dorothy Griggs at 209-549-9155 or go to www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/yokuts.
TURLOCK
What: Fitness program: “A New You for a New Year”
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Area seniors are invited to join fitness coordinator Bobby Moser for a free health and fitness program at the village. Moser will share the latest statistics, simple science, methods and strategies to assist guests with creating an exercise program that works, is fun and easy to incorporate into a busy schedule. Space is limited for the free program and reservations are required. To register, call 877-834-1238 or go to www.covenantvillageofturlock.org.
What: Tune In, Tune Up
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Turlock Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway
Info: The Tune In, Tune Up event is sponsored by Valley Can, a nonprofit advocacy group committed to improving air quality in communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley. The Tune In, Tune Up event will offer free a emissions test and diagnostic inspection for valley residents who have owned their car for six months and have failed a test before. If a car fails at this event, residents may receive a voucher for free smog repairs. First come, first served; plan to wait at least two hours. Free food and drinks while supplies last. For more information, call 800-806-2004 or go to www.valleycan.org.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the city of Modesto commissioned a core downtown business study conducted by Los Angeles-based Development Research Associates. The study said downtown Modesto had little to fear from a regional shopping center development if it could keep Sears, Roebuck and Co. and J.C. Penny Co. in the central business core. The city purchased the study for $14,700. Two major conclusions from the first report of the study: If a second large regional shopping center should come into the area, it would dilute business for all; and if such center persuaded Sears and J.C. Penny’s to join it, downtown Modesto would be “dead.”
