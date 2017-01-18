Mom whose daughters say disappeared long ago shows up in Modesto

The search for Shelly Suzanne Jennings is over.
The 53-year-old Modesto woman, missing from her family for 23 years, stepped off of a bus in Modesto where she was greeted by a Modesto police officer Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department.
“The officer (Jeff Harmon) said, ‘Your daughter is looking for you,’ “ daughter Brandy Chapman of Oklahoma told The Bee by phone Wednesday afternoon, just minutes after speaking with her mother for the first time in more than two decades. “She knew it had been awhile since. When I said it had been 23 years ... I was just bawling.”
Chapman took the search for her mother public in December, after learning Jennings had been arrested in Redding. Chapman flew immediately to Northern California only to find that Jennings had been released.
Chapman came to Modesto and spent a week searching the parks and shelters, with no success before returning to Oklahoma.
That changed Wednesday morning, when another passenger on a bus from Sacramento to Modesto recognized Jennings from photos on fliers posted throughout the region, and called the police.
Chapman said she plans to drive back to Modesto to reunite with her mom, who will stay with other relatives her until that time.
