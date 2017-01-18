Women’s March on Washington will have a sister event in Modesto on Saturday

As at least tens of thousands – possibly hundreds of thousands – gather Saturday on Independence Avenue for the Women’s March on Washington, Modesto is among more than 600 cities across the nation that will hold sister marches.
The Modesto event will begin with a 10 a.m. “unity gathering” at Briggsmore and McHenry avenues, followed by the 11 a.m. walk to Graceada Park, where there will be a rally with music and speakers including community leaders, organizers and activists, educators and poets.
While it’s called the Women’s March – to promote “women’s rights because they are human rights,” organizers say – the scope of issues participants plan to address is broader.
On the Facebook page for the Modesto event, Elizabeth Parco commented, “I will be marching to fight his (President-elect Donald Trump’s) scapegoating of minorities, his disrespect towards disabled people, etc.”
And Sandie Sing posted, “Just received an email from Cal-RTA that they are planning to repeal the Affordable (Care) Act ... Now, I am smokin’ mad! Teachers have been paying into it. Going to the march because I am steaming!”
The mission statement on the website of the Washington, D.C., event, reads in part: “The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault - and our communities are hurting and scared. ...
“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
Sponsors of the Modesto march are The Progressive Voice and the Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus County. Supporters include the Modesto Peace Life Center, NAACP, Stanislaus Tuolumne Central Labor Council, UDW/AFSCME3930, Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus and the Stanislaus County Commission for Women, among others.
The online RSVP page for the Modesto march notes concern for the prevention of harm to marchers. “Do not engage with any other citizens with derogatory or opposing views to avoid conflict of any kind,” it warns.
But Patty Hughes of the Democratic Women’s Club said there’s no known organized opposition and “we anticipate a peaceful assembly and march.”
She said she anticipates as many as 300 marchers, based on RSVPs and great interest on social media. “But the weather forecast may be cause to not participate,” Hughes said. “We plan to assemble rain or shine. Dress for wet and cold weather, and umbrellas are encouraged.” At the park, the group will gather beneath the pavilion roof.
The name Women’s March does not mean the event is open only to women. As with the Women’s March on Washington, the local one is “for any person, regardless of gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights,” Hughes said.
The march is about two miles, one way. Those concerned about the distance can join the walk at the Five Points intersection where McHenry Avenue meets downtown. The walk from there is about half a mile.
Marchers are encouraged to wear pink hats if they have them. Some signs will be provided, but marchers are welcome to bring their own, organizers say. “Some examples of good signs: ‘Hear our voice!’ ‘Women’s rights are human rights’ and ‘Nasty woman,’ ” says a message on the RSVP page. “Please keep signs specific and positive.”
Organizers are seeking help to put on the march. A volunteer meeting will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McHenry Bowl.
Poll findings
PerryUndem, a nonpartisan research and polling firm, surveyed 1,302 adults in December:
▪ Eighty-two percent of women said sexism was a problem in society today, and 41 percent of women said they had felt unequal because of their gender.
▪ Overall, only 37 percent of respondents thought it was a good time to be a woman in the United States. Fewer thought it was a good time to be a minority woman.
▪ But Republican men said it’s a better time to be a woman than a man.
Women’s March Modesto
▪ 10 to 11a.m. Saturday: Unity gathering at the southwest corner of McHenry and Briggsmore avenues, on the strip of land near the fire station.
▪ 11a.m.: Roughly 2-mile march down McHenry, through the Five Points intersection and down Needham Street to Graceada Park. March expected to take 45 minutes.
▪ Noon to 2 p.m.: Community speakers presentation.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/events/325281294538821 and www.womensmarch.com/sisters. Or call any of these organizers: Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus, Patty Hughes, 209-303-4042; The Progressive Voice, Elizabeth Sousa and Shanyn Avila, 209-521-7022.
