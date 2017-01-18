Weather service issues wind advisory for Modesto through Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Modesto, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through midnight.
A southeast wind of 20 to 25 mph is predicted, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The forecast says Sonora could experience gusts up to 40 mph.
The weather service warns that communities may see downed trees and resulting power failures because of the winds and saturated soil.
After midnight, winds in Modesto should decrease to 13 to 18 mph, the forecast shows.
Though Wednesday has been overcast, rain has been light, according to Modesto Irrigation District measurements downtown. As of 9 a.m., only 0.01 inches had been recorded.
The weather service predicts that Modesto could get up to a quarter inch of rain Wednesday, and up to an additional half inch Wednesday night.
Rain is in the forecast each day in Modesto until Tuesday, which is expected to be partly sunny.
This season’s rain downtown stands at 9.24 inches, MID says – well above the roughly 5.5 inches that’s the historical average by this time of year. The rain season runs July 1 through June 30.
