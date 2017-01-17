News

January 17, 2017 5:42 PM

Three injured after vehicle crashes into Applebee’s on Modesto’s Sisk Road

Bee Staff Reports

Three people were injured after the car they were in crashed into the side of the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar in north Modesto.

The vehicle did not enter the restaurant. The three suffering from injuries were all in the vehicle.

Law enforcement were called to the popular restaurant at 3900 Sisk Road – north of the Vintage Faire Mall – on a report that a vehicle crashed into the building.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle had struck the corner of the restaurant.

There was no immediate word on how the accident occurred.

We’ll have more on the story as information becomes available.

