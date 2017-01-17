Around the Region (1/18/16)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature retired Modesto police Detective Sheri Cole as the guest speaker. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships; discuss issues; and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
CERES
What: Ceres Youth Baseball and Softball sign-ups
When: Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sam Vaughn School, 3618 Helen Perry Road
Info: Ceres Youth Baseball and Softball league will be having sing-ups for its 2017 season on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration fees are $80 per child, plus a $40 fundraising fee. For more information, contact Brenda at 209-537-4191 or visit www.leaguelineup.com.
EMPIRE
What: Modesto Empire Little League sign-ups
When: Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Sipherd Elementary, 3420 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Modesto Empire Little League will be hosting sign-ups for the 2017 season for players ages 4-13 who live or attend school within their boundaries: east and south of Coffee Road in Modesto, as well as the cities of Riverbank, Ceres or Empire. Additional sign-ups days: Jan. 24 at Hughes Elementary and Jan. 25 at Capistrano Elementary from 6 to 7 p.m., as well as Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the league offices, 5200 Center Ave., Empire. Registration is $75 per player. Coaches are needed and will receive a $25 discount for their kids. For more information, visit www.eteamz.com/modestoempireLL.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society meeting
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the public to its monthly meeting, to be held in the Community Room of the Tuolumne County Library with special guests Alicia Welch and Gavin Emmons of the California Condor Recovery Program. They will present a report on the condors at Pinnacles National Park, which joined the condor program in 2003 as a release and management site. According to the project’s website, 36 free-flying condors now reside at Pinnacles. Refreshments will be served, plus products and publications on a wide range of birding topics will be available for sale. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird 209-532-1106 or visit www.centralsierraaudubon.org.
TURLOCK
What: Little Lights Preschool open house
When: Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way
Info: This is a new preschool offering a play-based program aligned with the California Early Learning Foundation. Activities are designed to develop motor and cognitive skills, math, science, language and literacy, the arts, a positive sense of self and positive social relationships. The preschool has programs for 3, 4, and 5 year olds, and a Mommy & Me program starting at 15 months. The open house will include snacks, kids’ activities and a scavenger hunt. For more information, call 209-585-0632 or visit www.littlelightsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: An aide to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Wilson Riles met with representatives from Stanislaus County school districts to discuss the county’s special education master plan. Donald R. McKinley, chief deputy state superintendent, also met with Stanislaus County Superintendent Neal R. Wade and parents to resolve a dispute when Wade disbanded the parent-dominated master plan advisory board in December of the previous year. The focus was mainly on the master plan for the county and how funds were going to be allocated to help students with learning and physical disabilities in the classroom. In all, $7.7 million was dedicated to helping those students for the fiscal year, along with another $5.1 million in state grants.
