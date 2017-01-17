Turlock chooses Amirfar, 26-year veteran of department, as its new police chief

Nino Amirfar, who has been serving as Turlock’s interim police chief since August, has had the “interim” removed from his title.
The City of Turlock announced Amirfar’s selection as its new police chief in a press release issued Tuesday morning.
Amirfar was selected from a pool of 38 applicants from throughout the western United States, according to a news release.
“There were a number of well-qualified candidates, but Captain Nino Amirfar stood well above the rest,” Mayor Gary Soiseth said in the release. “He’s one of the city’s hardest working employees whose dedication to Turlock is unmatched.”
Amirfar is a 26-year veteran of the Turlock Police Department. He replaces former chief Robert Jackson, who headed the department for 4-1/2 years.
Amirfar began his law enforcement career in 1989 with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. He came to the Turlock Police Department in August 1990 and has served in every supervisory and command level role promoting through the ranks until his appointment as captain in July of 2015.
Amirfar will be sworn in on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 North Golden State Blvd., Turlock.
The Turlock Police Department is composed of two divisions of 78 sworn police officers and 71 non-sworn part- and full-time civilian employees.
Comments