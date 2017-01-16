Modesto church honors Martin Luther King Jr.

A Modesto gathering Monday in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. featured another preacher’s tale of trying to keep the peace.
The Rev. Earl Smith started in 1983 as a chaplain at San Quentin State Prison amid lockdowns following violence by inmates. He asked leaders among the prisoners to declare a 30-day truce that would be followed by a celebratory meal if it worked.
All but one man stayed out of trouble, Smith told the audience at Christian Love Baptist Church, so he deemed the truce a success.
“If inmates, convicts can come together for a banquet, surely we have no excuse why we cannot come together,” Smith said.
The 30th annual event at the H Street church once again brought together people in government, education and other fields to remember King. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta and worked against racial inequality and poverty until his assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
Smith gave a rousing keynote address in a service that also featured song, dance and a tribute to Dennis Wallace, a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy slain in November.
The speaker did not discuss his current work as chaplain to the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors, except to note the football team’s dismal 2016 record and how Cleveland “stole” the NBA title. Smith was more serious in talking about the racial conflicts and other issues that continued last year.
Smith, the son-in-law of Christian Love Pastor James Anderson, had his own troubles with the law while growing up in Stockton. An attempted drug deal in 1975 left him with six gunshot wounds.
Monday’s service showcased young people well on the way to success with new products. Eyana Grimes makes sweets called Heavenly Treats. Samara Garman sells Mar Mar’s Candles. Naomi Ashton creates artwork, such as an African mask made from cut-up scarves. Hien Ho markets a backpack that can be scrawled upon with erasable markers — and that for this occasion bore an image of King.
The audience also heard from Mia Grays, a second-grader who learns mostly in Spanish at Osborn Two-Way Immersion Academy in Turlock.
“I am here to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday,” she said in that language through interpreter Ruth Tate. “Martin Luther King fought for human rights.”
