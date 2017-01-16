Modesto still ‘in the mix’ for passenger flights

A regional airline will be taking another look at Modesto and Stockton as it considers expanding its service in California.
Great Lakes Airlines – a small, Wyoming-based carrier – will be at the Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday and the Modesto Airport on Thursday to hold meet and greets with pilots. The airline will hold another one at Carlsbad’s airport Jan. 23. Great Lakes held meet and greets in the fall at the three cities, according to Modesto Airport Manager Mark Germanowski.
“They are evaluating both of our airports,” Stockton Metro Manager Harry Mavrogenes said about his and Modesto’s airports. “They are trying to establish logical routes ... and our two airports are in the mix.”
Modesto will do its best to impress Great Lakes officials.
Opportunity Stanislaus – formerly known as the Stanislaus Business Alliance – is holding what is called a fly-in at the airport, which will feature free flights for the public from private pilots and Hummingbird Aviation, food trucks, and representatives from local legislators thanking Great Lakes for its interest in Modesto. High school students from three schools will be bused in to learn about careers in aviation.
And the public can tour one of Great Lakes’ Embraer EMB 120 Brasilias. The twin turboprop is the aircraft Great Lakes would use if it flies out of Modesto. “This event showcases the city’s commitment to aviation and to re-establish commercial air service,” Germanowski said.
Stockton is not holding a similar event.
Modesto has not had passenger flights since June 2014, when SkyWest Airlines ended it daily flights between Modesto and San Francisco, citing “poor performance in the market.” The flights were subject to delays and cancellations because of fog and other problems at the San Francisco airport, causing passengers to miss their connecting flights.
Stockton has flights to San Diego, Las Vegas and Phoenix-Mesa through Allegiant Air. But Mavrogenes said the flights are more for the leisure traveler, and the airline does not offer daily flights.
Modesto and Stockton both would like daily service with Los Angeles.
Stockton Metro has about $1 million through a federal grant and local matching funds to establish jet service with Los Angeles. The money could be spent on what is called a revenue guarantee, which would subsidize an airline for losses in its initial years, and for marketing. Mavrogenes said SkyWest has expressed interest in the Los Angeles flights, but the timing needs to be right.
Mavrogenes said unless Stockton sought and received permission from the federal government, the money could not be spent on Great Lakes because it does not provide jet service. He said there have been no discussions about modifying how the money is spent.
Germanowski said Great Lakes has not asked Modesto for a revenue guarantee but for help in finding pilots. The airline industry faces a pilot shortage, which is especially acute for smaller, regional carriers.
The Bee reported in August that Modesto officials were talking with Great Lakes about establishing daily service with Los Angeles or Phoenix. The newspaper also reported that Great Lakes had been plagued by canceled flights in the communities it served and financial challenges.
But Germanoswki attributed that to the pilot shortage. He said he has spoken with nearly a dozen of his peers in the airline industry with experience with Great Lakes and their reports have been positive. “They said it was a good company to work with,” he said.
Great Lakes President Chuck Howell did not return phone calls Thursday and Friday seeking comment. Germanoswki said Howell might be at the Modesto Airport on Thursday and attend the Airport Advisory Committee meeting at 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The fly-in is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Modesto Airport, 617 Airport Way.
For pilots: Great Lakes is looking for California-based pilots to fly the Embraer EMB 120 Brasilia. “All experience levels welcome but focus will be on ATP qualified pilots,” according to Great Lakes’ Facebook page. The meet and greet is 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the airport.
