Around the Region (1/17/16)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its weekly lunch meeting. This week’s special guest is Nancy Salmeron, who will discuss personnel development and entrepreneurship. Lunch is $15; reservation is needed. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Anthony at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting for caregivers and those with the Parkinson’s disease.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: The El Concilio Community Center invites the public to its monthly morning meeting. The guest is Modesto Irrigation District spokeswoman Melissa Williams. She will discuss the impact the weather has had on the Modesto area. The meeting is free to attend; come early, because seating is limited. For more information, contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information, call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Increased evening and weekend bus service was on top of the list for Stanislaus County. At a meeting where bus riders voiced their concerns, the Stanislaus Area Association of Governments also considered increased service for the disabled. The hearing was a small step in securing an estimated $8.2 million in transportation funds for the following year. The suggestions from the public included the use of international symbols to make transit signs more understandable to the illiterate and those who don’t speak English.
