More rain, snow in the forecast for Modesto, hills this week

Rain is expected to return to the Modesto area Wednesday afternoon, and could stick around beyond the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. The sky is predicted to clear during the night, when the low will be around 36.
After patchy fog in the morning, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Clouds will gather in the night.
Wednesday brings an 80 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m., and the high should be near 58. The chance of rain increases to 90 percent Wednesday night.
There’s a 60 percent chance of showers Thursday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Rain is likely Thursday night, the weather service predicts.
NWS meteorologists say Friday also will bring rain, and a high near 54.
There’s a chance of showers Saturday, and rain is likely Sunday. The high both days is expected to be near 54.
The first storm system passing through will be Wednesday and Thursday. Modesto is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, while Sonora and Yosemite National Park could get 2 to 3 inches.
Snow levels Wednesday should be 5,000 to 6,000 feet, lowering to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Thursday. The weather service says Tioga Pass could get 18 to 24 inches of snow, while the Sonora, Ebbetts and Carson passes all could see 24 to 30 inches.
The second system should bring heaviest precipitation on Friday, with lingering showers Saturday. No estimate of amounts for Modesto and Sonora has yet been provided by the weather service.
Snow level will be down to 3,000 feet Friday, lowering to perhaps 2,000 feet by Saturday morning and into a third storm system expected to be here Sunday through Monday.
“None of these storms appear to be as strong or wet as last week’s storms,” the weather service said in a report issued Monday morning. “However, with soils still saturated and rivers and streams still running high, any additional rainfall will bring localized flooding concerns.”
For updates on conditions and problems locally, follow the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services at StanEmergency on Facebook and Twitter.
