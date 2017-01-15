House fire sends 5 to hospital with injuries

Authorities say five people are being treated for injuries after a fire broke out in a Pittsfield home.
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire at a three-story house on Dalton Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Several nearby departments were also called to help fight the blaze.
Five people were taken from the home to be treated at a hospital. Fire officials have not released their identities or details about their injuries.
Authorities are investigating the fire and say surrounding roads will be closed through Sunday morning.
