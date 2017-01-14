Stanislaus County first responders sent out with prayers

First responders from across Stanislaus County gathered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Modesto on Saturday for the annual Blue Mass, a chance for the community to thank the emergency personnel and offer prayers as they go back out to serve in the new year.
Speakers at the service included Modesto police Chief Galen Carroll, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson and Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon; it was presided over by St. Joseph’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Wagner.
The public as well as many police, fire, sheriff’s, FBI, California Highway Patrol, emergency medical technicians and other emergency personnel who serve across the region attended the morning service that began with a procession into the church and ended with a blessing of first-responder vehicles in the parking lot. A lunch followed at the church hall.
The Mass also paid tribute to fallen Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace, killed last year in the line of duty.
The first Blue Mass was held in St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C., in 1934 and has blossomed into a nationwide event with Masses generally held in conjunction with National Police Week in May. The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s chose January when beginning the tradition here, following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. There was a one-year lapse, making Saturday’s service its 15th.
