Modesto police tops in nation for National Night Out program, participation

The Modesto Police Department’s crime prevention unit received the first-place award from the National Association of Town Watch for its National Night Out efforts in 2016. Modesto topped the 100,000 to 300,000 population category by working with 452 neighborhoods that participate in the Aug. 2 event.
Members of the community, along with police personnel, will be recognized at a City Council meeting on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Scholarships being accepted
The Stanislaus Community Foundation’s scholarship program is accepting applicants who are residents of the county and are now attending or planning to enroll in an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational college as a full-time student. The scholarship period closes March 2. Apply online by visiting StanislausCF.org/receive/scholarships. Awards range from $1,000 to $5,000. Since 2001, the foundation has distributed over $555,000 to local students.
Senior Awards nominees sought
Nominations for Stanislaus County’s 2017 Senior Awards are being accepted. Citizens age 60 years or older may be nominated for their outstanding volunteer work in any of the following areas: community service, humanitarianism, leadership, political advocacy, or being a good neighbor.
A recipient chosen from each of the county’s five supervisorial districts will be recognized by the Board of Supervisors in May, highlighting Older Americans Month. Nomination forms may be obtained by calling the Area Agency on Aging, 209-558-7825 or 1-800-510-2020. The deadline for the nomination forms to be returned is March 1. The address is Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto, CA 95354.
Turlock Garden Club offering scholarships
The Turlock Garden Club is giving out four $1,000 scholarships, available to seniors graduating this spring from Turlock, Denair, Hilmar, Hughson or surrounding town high schools. The club also will present two $1,000 scholarships to students already attending college. Applicants must have an agriculture-related major that is in line with the purpose of the Turlock Garden Club and be attending a two- or four-year college in the 2017-18 school year. All applications must be postmarked by April 1. Obtain applications from your school’s scholarship coordinator or by emailing Turlock Garden Club Scholarship Chair, readerreet@aol.com.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
