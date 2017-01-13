Drunken driver found on Madera railroad tracks

A drunken driver was arrested Thursday night after a witness spotted a man inside a vehicle atop railroad tracks in Madera, said Madera police.
Around 11:30 p.m., officials said they found 35-year-old Jason Borjas sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle near Gateway Drive and Cleveland Avenue.
Authorities said Borjas’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit of 0.08 and he was booked into the Madera County Jail.
According to the jail log, Borjas also had two state warrants out for his arrest.
