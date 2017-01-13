News

January 13, 2017 7:48 PM

Drunken driver found on Madera railroad tracks

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A drunken driver was arrested Thursday night after a witness spotted a man inside a vehicle atop railroad tracks in Madera, said Madera police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officials said they found 35-year-old Jason Borjas sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle near Gateway Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

Authorities said Borjas’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit of 0.08 and he was booked into the Madera County Jail.

According to the jail log, Borjas also had two state warrants out for his arrest.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos