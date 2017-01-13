Around the Region (1/14/16)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its weekly lunch meeting. This week’s special guest is Nancy Salmeron. Salmeron will discuss personnal development and entrepreneurship. Lunch is $15; reservation is needed by Monday at 5 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Anthony at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music will present the Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert. The concert will feature original works and transcriptions by great composers from the history of the wind band movement. More than 50 students and community members have volunteered to play in the concert to support student scholarships. Musicians are traveling from as far away as Massachusetts and Tennessee to perform. The concert will be conducted by MJC Professor Emeritus Stephen L. Stroud and is managed by MJC Director of Bands Erik Maki. Tickets are available for $10 at http://mjc.tix.com and at the MJC box office, which is open Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., or call 209-575-6776 during box office hours. Tickets are also available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free on weekends. For more information, contact Maki at makie@mjc.edu or 209-575-6184.
EMPIRE
What: Modesto Empire Little League signups
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Empire Little League offices, 5200 Center Ave.
Info: Modesto Empire Little League will be hosting signups for the 2017 season for players ages 4-13 who live or attend school within its boundary: in Modesto east and south of Coffee Road, or in the cities of Riverbank, Ceres or Empire. Additional signups days: from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 17, Stroud Elementary; Jan. 18, Sipherd Elementary; Jan. 24, Hughes Elementary; and Jan. 25, Capistrano Elementary; also, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the league offices, 5200 Center Ave., Empire. Registration is $75 per player; coaches are needed and their children pay $50. For more information, visit www.eteamz.com/modestoempireLL.
TUOLUMNE
What: All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Guests will be treated to clam chowder, pasta, salad, all-you-can-eat crab and dessert. No beverages allowed in the hall; beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale in the hall. There will be a box opportunity drawing and more. The 2017 project celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary will also be announced at this event. Proceeds benefit local community projects. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Patt Koral at 209-928-1616, visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or visit the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information, call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: Orestimba High School in Newman won the undisputed championship of Stanislaus County in debate. Orestimba defeated Ceres and Patterson high schools, winning four straight debate matches. The high school also earned the right to hold, for another year, the Wangenheim Cup. Orestimba also had the honor of representing the county at the state level, in the State Championship that was to be held at the University of California. The debate question was, “Resolved, That the President of the United States should be elected for a term of six years and should be ineligible for re-election.”
Comments