Fire damages building next to Arrow Inn on South Ninth Street

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne Pause

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast

1:08 Modesto teens give books, reading buddies to budding readers

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa