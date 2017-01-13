Members of Tower of Power – to play Turlock in March – hit by train

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:57 Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:35 Trick shots rain down as Globetrotters prepare for Golden 1 Center show

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa