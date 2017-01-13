Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department's bomb squad was called to the downtown men's jail Wednesday after a backpack was left in the lobby of the employee entrance. Video by Erin Tracy and Andy Alfaro.
From the Tower Bridge to the south, past the Old Sacramento waterfront and well-scrubbed downtown buildings beyond, up past the I Street Bridge and cloud-capped open spaces to the north, the scenery is striking as the Sacramento River flexes its considerable runoff-swollen muscle, rolling on by on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of Modesto's Dry Creek at various points along its route in Modesto during a period of low river flow in December 2014 and high river flow in January 2017. The 2017 video was shot on Jan. 11. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Dazion Jerome Flenaugh, 40, was allegedly armed with knives when he was shot seven times by three Sacramento police officers after a chaotic pursuit, according to police statements and review of video by The Sacramento Bee. Video released to The Bee through a Public Records Act request shows what happened before and after Flenaugh was shot by officers. (Warning: video contains explicit language)
Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.