Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

Fog is in the forecast. Here's why it returns to the Central Valley every winter, and some safety tips for drivers.
Sharon Okada sokada@sacbee.com

News

Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

From the Tower Bridge to the south, past the Old Sacramento waterfront and well-scrubbed downtown buildings beyond, up past the I Street Bridge and cloud-capped open spaces to the north, the scenery is striking as the Sacramento River flexes its considerable runoff-swollen muscle, rolling on by on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

News

Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

Here's a side-by-side comparison of Modesto's Dry Creek at various points along its route in Modesto during a period of low river flow in December 2014 and high river flow in January 2017. The 2017 video was shot on Jan. 11. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

News

Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

Dazion Jerome Flenaugh, 40, was allegedly armed with knives when he was shot seven times by three Sacramento police officers after a chaotic pursuit, according to police statements and review of video by The Sacramento Bee. Video released to The Bee through a Public Records Act request shows what happened before and after Flenaugh was shot by officers. (Warning: video contains explicit language)

Local

EPA honors Crystal Creamery

Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California, was recognized for its waste reduction by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, January 10, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

News

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Crime

Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

One male was in custody and a search was on for a few others Monday morning after a crash and reports of shots fired near Sipherd Elementary School in Modesto. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos