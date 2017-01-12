President Obama expands California Coastal National Monument

After years of advocating from California lawmakers, President Barack Obama on Thursday expanded the California Coastal National Monument.
The California Coastal National Monument, which runs along the entire California coast, was expanded by 6,230 acres and includes protection of these new sites: Piedras Blancas Outstanding Natural Area in San Luis Obispo County; Cotoni-Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County; Lost Coast Headlands, Lighthouse Ranch and Trinidad Head in Humboldt County; and Orange County Rocks off the coast of Southern California.
Retired Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., retired Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and other members of the California congressional delegation have pushed for years to protect the sites.
“I’m grateful to President Obama for his decisive action to add these extraordinary sites to the California Coastal National Monument,” San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson said. “The monument designation solidifies many important partnerships that are essential to the long-term management of this incomparable shoreline.”
Originally designated by President Bill Clinton in 2000, the monument has already been expanded by Obama once, when he added Point Arena-Stornetta in Mendocino County in 2014.
