Stanislaus County reports first death from influenza

Local health officials said a 59-year-old man died from influenza Monday, the first death of the current flu season in Stanislaus County
According to the county Health Services Agency, the adult had multiple underlying health conditions. His name and place of residence were not released.
The agency issued the press release Thursday to remind the public about flu vaccinations and precautions to keep from spreading the seasonal flu.
“The death of this person grieves us all,” said Dr. John Walker, county public health officer. He said flu vaccinations and other preventative measures can “help prevent further loss of life.”
Walker said there’s nothing unusual about the flu season. Every year, it poses a risk to seniors, adults with chronic illness and others vulnerable to serious complications.
During the 2015-16 season, Stanislaus County had two flu-related deaths among adults younger than 65 and no deaths among children. Only flu-related deaths in those two age groups are reportable in California.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending only the injectable flu vaccine this year. That advice is based on studies concluding that shots are more effective than vaccination with a nasal spray.
Walker said a pneumonia vaccine is a good idea for seniors and people with chronic medical disorders such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. Pneumonia is the fatal complication in many flu-related deaths.
The pneumonia shot is not an annual vaccination but provides protection for up to 10 years, Walker said.
Another way to prevent the spread of seasonal flu is good hygiene. The county Health Services Agency recommended frequent hand-washing; covering coughs with a sleeve or tissue; and staying home when sick.
More information about influenza and vaccinations can be found at www.stanemergency.com or https://vaccinefinder.org.
