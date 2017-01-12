Saturday’s Blue Mass to honor Stanislaus County first responders

A service to honor and pray for the county’s first responders returns Saturday to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
The annual Blue Mass also will pay tribute to fallen Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace, killed last year in the line of duty.
The service traditionally is attended by many of the police, fire, sheriff’s, FBI, California Highway Patrol, emergency medical technicians and other emergency personnel who serve across the region. The public is invited.
The Rev. Mark Wagner, pastor at St. Joseph’s who will preside over the Mass, said the service will be accessible to non-Catholics and Catholics alike.
“All are welcome to the Mass and we make special efforts to welcome those who are not Catholic and to explain our traditions (and to keep it brief so it doesn’t last much more than an hour),” Wagner said in an email.
The service – sponsored by the church’s Knights of Columbus – is geared to offer thanks to the men and women who serve Stanislaus County and to their families, as well as to send them off with prayers to continue to serve and protect the region.
Speakers will include Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson and Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon, according to Knights of Columbus spokesman Michael Glendon.
Several other priests and deacons also will serve along with Wagner.
While the bulk of the Mass will be traditional, Wagner said honoring Wallace this year will be an important addition. Wallace, 53, a 20-year sheriff’s department veteran, was fatally shot in November near Hughson.
“We will emphasize the sacrifice of sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace,” Wagner said.
Saturday’s will be the 15th Blue Mass at St. Joseph’s. A procession to open the rite will begin at the campus’ Father O’Hare Hall and will proceed through the parking lot and into the church. Mass will be followed by the speakers, then a last call bell-ringing ceremony to close.
An annual blessing of the responder vehicles will take place in the parking lot immediately after the service and a free lunch open to all follows at the hall.
Blue Mass
When: Saturday, Jan. 14. Procession begins at 9:30 a.m.; Mass at 10 a.m.; luncheon follows
Where: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto
Call: 209-551-4973
Comments