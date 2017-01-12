News

January 12, 2017 1:21 PM

2 injured in Delhi after crashing stolen car during chase with law enforcement

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Two men suffered major injuries and were rushed to hospitals Thursday afternoon when they crashed a stolen car into a ditch in Delhi while running from a Merced County sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The men, whose names were not immediately available, were spotted around 12:20 p.m. on Second Avenue in a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen, Undersheriff Jason Goins said.

A deputy tried to stop the car, but it sped away. Less than a minute later, Goins said, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle in the area of Second and South avenues. The car left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and went airborne before coming to a stop.

An update on the condition of the two men was not immediately available, but the undersheriff described their injuries as “major.”

This story will be updated.

