Around the Region (1/13/16)

MODESTO
What: Piping at the Mansion
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The Saint Andrew’s Society of Modesto presents Piping at the Mansion. Champagne, sparkling cider and snacks will be served. Enjoy an afternoon of Scottish music as a dozen of Northern California’s bagpipe soloists perform. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door; children 10 and under are free. For more information call Michael Akard 209-380-8683 or visit standrewsmodesto.org.
What: Piano recital
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series and the Stanislaus branch MTAC partner to present a piano recital featuring music by Rachmaninov, J.S. Bach and Robert Schumann. The recital will feature Tyler Hayford, an award-winning pianist. Hayford won the 28th annual Celia Mendez Young Pianist’s Beethoven Competition, the Pacific Musical Society Competition, and is a member of the Young Artists Guild. Admission is $10. For more information call 209-522-9046, ext. 101 or email ArvinBerner@firstumcmodesto.org.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture: “Histories and the Graphic Novel”
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center presents the last of the Fall 2016 Sunday Arts Lecture Series in conjunction with the exhibition in the Carnegie’s main gallery, “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection. The lecture features UC Merced professor Mario Sifuentez discussing “Histories and the Graphic Novel.” Sifuentez’s lecture will look into how the medium of the graphic novel has shaped history and how the history has shaped the medium. The lecture is free to the public. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Jan. 17, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Sen. Peter P. Myhead of Merced was planning to ask Gov. Culbert Olson to consider changes to the school code for the state, to allow teachers and students to aid in farm work during the war emergency. The proposal would have given school administrators the option to close or postpone the opening of school terms in order that students might help in harvests. Another suggestion was to have a six-day school week to make up for the days lost for harvests, was proposed by Fresno school authorities in order to meet the growing agriculture labor shortage in the San Joaquin Valley.
