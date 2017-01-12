Water still high and fast in Modesto, but with little rain ahead, should recede

At 6:30 Thursday morning, the Tuolumne River was at 53.72 feet in Modesto, about 15 inches below flood stage, according to state Department of Water Resources data. It’s been in the 53-foot range since 2 a.m.
A 6 a.m. reading of Dry Creek in Modesto had it at at 82.81 feet, down from 86.31 at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Its flow was 4,265 cfs, well down from a Wednesday peak of 6,100 cfs at 9:30 p.m.
National Weather Service hydrologic predictions show both waterways receding today.
Modesto Fire Department crews have been checking homes on Scenic Drive along Dry Creek, Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said Thursday morning. No homes have been flooded, though the water is close, he said.
The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services – StanEmergency on Facebook and Twitter – reported no flooding.
Rivers & streams will still run high for the next few days, but drier weather is on the way! Wet weather returns next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vuIEN9hZKw— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 12, 2017
Downtown Modesto has had 0.10 inches of rain Thursday morning, most of it in the 4 a.m. hour, according to Modesto Irrigation District data.
The National Weather Service predicts Modesto could get between a 10th and a quarter inch of rain Thursday, mainly before 4 p.m. Thursday night, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers before 10.
That should be the end of rain until Tuesday night and Wednesday, when there’s a chance of more, the weather service predicts.
